Actor Terrence Hardiman, known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86.

His passing was announced on Tuesday 9 May by his agency, Scott Marshall Partners.

The statement described him as a “beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor”.

Hardiman earned acclaim as he terrified a generation of children with his chilling performance in The Demon Headmaster, the CBBC series that ran for three seasons between 1996 and 1998.

