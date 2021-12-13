A new international trailer for The Batman has been released, giving fans a look at unseen footage from the forthcoming superhero movie.

Some Batman fans have suggested that the new trailer teases the inclusion of Batman’s most famous nemesis, the Joker.

Fans pointed to the very end of the trailer, when a maniacal laugh can be heard resembling that of the villain.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, alongside a supporting cast that includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

