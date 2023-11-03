The Simpsons have subtly retired the long-running gag of Homer strangling Bart, because “times have changed”.

For decades, the cartoon father was regularly seen squeezing his son’s throat so tight that his tongue popped out and his eyes bulged.

But the joke appears to have run its course.

In the third episode of season 35, which aired on 22 October, Homer introduces himself to a new character who remarks how firm his handshake is.

“See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off,” Homer says in response.

“Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”