THQ Nordic recently held a 10th anniversary showcase, where it announced several new games. The six new announcements were a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2, a new SpongeBob SquarePants game called The Cosmic Shake, offroad racing game MX vs ATV Legends, open-world adventure game Outcast 2: A New Beginning, and strategy game sequels Jagged Alliance 3 and SuperPower 3.

The showcase also featured updates on previously confirmed games, with a new story trailer for science-fantasy action-RPG Elex 2 and new details for strategy RPG Expeditions: Rome.