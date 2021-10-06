Netflix has released the full-length trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly-anticipated film Tick, Tick…Boom!

Based on the semi-autobiographical musical of Rent director Jonathan Larson, the release will mark Miranda's feature directorial debut.

Andrew Garfield stars as Larson himself, alongside Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens.

The new trailer features original songs based on Larson's music and shows Garfield in his lead role, singing and playing the piano.

Tick, Tick…Boom! will be released in select cinemas next month, before dropping on Netflix on 19 November.