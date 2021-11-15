The English National Opera (ENO) has teamed up with TikTok stars to turn the Netflix series Tiger King into a five-act “TikTopera”.

The musical work sees singers and a full orchestra retell the docuseries about an Oklahoma-based tiger park in a five-part series of 60-second videos on TikTok, ahead of the launch of the second season of the hit show this week.

This comes after Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is suing Netflix to prevent the use of footage involving her in the sequel after objecting to her portrayal in the first series.

