Watch the moment The Traitors’ Diane reveals family secret to Miles

The Traitors contestant Miles was shocked as Diane revealed the secret she kept during her time on the show - that Ross is her son.

The pair were reunited on Uncloaked after the veterinary nurse, 36, was banished, and the retired teacher, 63, was murdered on Wednesday’s episode (17 January).

Miles also revealed that he was the traitor who was responsible for ending Diane’s time in the competition.

“I was so proud of Ross. I’m very naughty. Ross is my boy,” Diane said as the pair laughed together following her admission.