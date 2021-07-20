Andrew Lloyd Webber has attacked “completely untenable” Covid-19 isolation rules for the impact they have on theatre.

Speaking after the opening two nights of his new show Cinderella were cancelled because some cast and crew members were told to self-isolate, the composer launched a passionate plea to the government.

“We can’t carry on like this, we just simply, simply can’t,” he said.

“What I can’t get to grips with is that this government does not seem to understand that theatre is the lifeblood of our cities.”