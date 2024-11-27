Wicked star Jonathan Bailey opens up on disastrous first acting experience

Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has opened up on a disastrous first acting experience.

The Fiyero actor revealed he played a raindrop in his first nativity play, but nearly missed out on the chance to shine.

The British actor appeared on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday (27 November), where talk soon turned to the Christmas nativity.

Bailey told presenter Zoe Ball: “I played a raindrop, it was a sort of hybrid nativity, and it forgot to rain because someone queue jumped.

“At the end they were like ‘We forgot this little boy’s dance’ so I came on after the play had finished and danced around with a rain stick.”

Ball told him: “I’m so glad it didn’t scar you.”

Bailey replied: “I’m still fighting.”