Watch Will Smith's full video addressing the Chris Rock Oscars slap

Will Smith has addressed slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in a new video posted to social media on Friday, 29 July.

The actor offered an apology directly to the comedian and his family, and said: “I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Mr Smith also answered fan questions about the moment, denying that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith asked him to act on her behalf.

“I made a choice on my own,” Mr Smith said.

