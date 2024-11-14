Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes reveals extreme lie he told to stop show spoiler leak

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes reveals extreme lie he told to stop the show storyline being leaked.

The actor, who plays Kayce Dutton in the hit show, was pressed on the future of Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton, when he appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (12 November).

Jimmy Fallon asked Grimes: “Do you have a hard time not telling them what’s going to happen?”

The actor replied: “I used to, but I kind of figured it out. All I have to say is I signed an NDA, even if I didn’t and everyone leaves me alone. “

“Did you sign an NDA?” Fallon asked.

“No”, Grimes replied, as the audience burst out laughing.