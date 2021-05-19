Angel Di Maria has become the player with the most assists in Paris Saint-Germain history. In this exclusive interview, he looks back on some of his top moments with the French club. Di Maria discusses why he prefers creating goals to scoring them, and which have been his favourite assists during his PSG career. The Argentine international joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 after previous spells at Real Madrid and Benfica. Since then, he has added to his glittering trophy cabinets with multiple Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup titles.