Luka Modrić signed his contract renewal at Real Madrid City, alongside president Florentino Pérez. The Croatian midfielder will remain at Madrid until June 30 2022. Modrić joined Real from Spurs in the summer of 2012 and has enjoyed huge success at the club ever since. So far, he has won four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two LaLigas, three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey. Modrić was also crowned the Ballon d'Or winner and Best FIFA Player of the Year in 2018.