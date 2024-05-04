Airport’s explosive detection dog showered with tennis balls at retirement

An airport’s first TSA explosive detection dog was showered with his favourite toys, as he prepared to retire.

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, USA, hired Rex, a 6.5-year-old German short-haired pointer, to sniff out potential threats five years ago, and he’ll now be heading home to live life as a “normal” dog.

However, the airport wouldn’t let him leave without a celebration of his work. As he left the building, staff members threw tennis balls to him, getting him excited, and chasing around the floor as they cheered him on.