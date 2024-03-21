Aaron Taylor-Johnson appears to dismiss criticism of age gap in marriage as ‘bizarre’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has criticised scrutiny of his marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is 23 years older than him.

The actor, 33, first met his wife aged 18 when she directed him in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy.

They married in 2012 and share two children.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, Aaron appeared to dismiss concern over how he met and fell in love with the director, 57.

Discussing being judged for doing things at certain ages, Aaron said: “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”