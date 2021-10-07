Amazon has opened its first general store in the UK, selling items including books, technology and toys, as the online retail behemoth continues its expansion in physical retail.

The US company opened its first Amazon 4-star store outside the US on Wednesday at the Bluewater shopping centre, near Dartford in Kent.

Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK told PA: “I’ve been working on this for the past two years so we are obviously just really keen now to get customers in and see what they think”.