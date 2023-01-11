Tiger shark filmed weaving through clueless swimmers at Perth beach

A tiger shark has been filmed close to swimmers at a popular beach in Perth, Australia.

In stunning aerial footage, the shark can be seen weaving between two apparently oblivious people close to the shore at Mullaloo Beach.

Toby Nicol, who shared the video, said lifeguards “quickly jumped in their buggy and sped down the beach to evacuate the water” after being alerted.

According to Sky News, the beach was then closed due to the shark sighting, for the second time in less than a week.

