Trapped humpback whale rescued from net off Australian coast

Footage captures the dramatic moment a distressed 33ft humpback whale was released from a net off the coast of Australia.

The large marine mammal had been tangled in the shark control program net as it was swimming off a Gold Coast beach on 6 June.

Footage shows rescuers from Sea World Australia battling to free the stranded whale, which appeared to be stressed as it frequently gulped in air through its blowhole.

Following the successful rescue mission, the humpback whale was seen returning to the open sea.