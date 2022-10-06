‘Miracle’ rare baby red panda gets first health check

A rare baby red panda hailed to be a “miracle” has been given the name “Little Red” after its first-ever health check.

The cub is being seen as a bright light for the future of the critically endangered species.

Nam Pang, Little Red’s father, died just one month before it was born in a devastating blow to Paradise Wildlife Park, which is part of the European Ex-Situ Breeding Programme.

Vets were planning to determine the sex of the animal during the health check, but due to a “severe fidget problem” they decided to skip it until next time.

Sign up for our newsletters.