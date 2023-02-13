Stacey Solomon shares first details of newborn daughter’s birth

Stacey Solomon says she feels “so lucky” after the birth of her newborn daughter.

The TV star shared an update with fans after welcoming her fifth child, joking about how much hair her tot already has.

“Loads of you are making me laugh, you’re like ‘where did all that hair come from?’ and we don’t know,” Solomon said.

“She’s just amazing - I feel really good, a little bit on a high - the birth was so nice. I feel so lucky,” she added.

