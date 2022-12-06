Kate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagers

Kate Winslet has called on the government to “crack down” on social media to protect children online.

The actress confronts the issue of teenage mental health in her new film, I Am Ruth, which tells the story of a mother trying to help her daughter who has been consumed by social media pressures.

Winslet has called on those in power to “step up”, accusing them of “shirking responsibility,” and suggested that some platforms should ban children from using them.

“People who know that they could do better to protect our children should just be doing that,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletters.