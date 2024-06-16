Brown bear looking for food falls asleep on top of fence after getting stuck

Local residents have captured the moment a brown bear dozed off while stuck on top of a fence in Kashmir, India.

The 200-lb animals are known for climbing into communities to find food among the rubbish, however, this particular bear didn’t make it to the other side of the fence.

The bear was filmed by a member of the public resting its head with its eyes closed on top of the structure, while it awaited its rescue.

Tanveer Ahmed, Wildlife Range Officer Bandipora, said officials later reached the location and successfully rescued the bear without causing it any harm.