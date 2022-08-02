Eight-foot cycle lane leaves Birmingham residents baffled

The creation of an eight-foot cycle lane has left some Birmingham residents baffled.

Cyclists have been scratching their heads upon discovery of the tiny lane, which takes just a second to travel along before you reach the end.

Ryan Evans (32) said "not only is it completely pointless that but it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money," while 50-year-old Graham Robertson called it "embarrassing."

The feature, which the council said is intended to guide cyclists, was installed to help those navigating the city during the Commonwealth Games.

