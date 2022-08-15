As Princess Anne celebrates her 72nd birthday on Monday, 15 August, we take a look back at the royal's life to date.

Anne, the second child of Queen Elizabeth II, was born in 1950, and grew up in Buckingham Palace.

Being a keen equestrian, the princess has been involved in the Olympic games competitions.

Regarded as being one of the busiest members of the royal family, Anne is also the mother to Peter and Zara Phillips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.