Eight-year-old who lost sight to cancer teaches himself piano

An eight-year-old boy who lost his sight to cancer has showcased his incredible self-taught piano skills. Nykoda Icke from Tampa, Florida, was diagnosed with a cancer of the retina when he was six months old.

He underwent monthly chemotherapy sessions for a year, however the cancer became resistant to the treatment and doctors made the decision to remove his eyes.

Nykoda was introduced to an old piano at his grandparents' house when he was two, and started to learn the sounds of music in his favourite films and TV shows as he tried to recreate them on the instrument.