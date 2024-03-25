Your favourite cereal could contain more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut

A popular breakfast cereal contains as much sugar as a Krispy Kreme doughnut, a nutritionist has revealed.

Rob Hobson appeared on Monday’s (25 March) episode of This Morning to chat with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about the surprising amounts of sugar in breakfast food.

Rating some popular supermarket choices, the nutritionist found Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut to contain 14.6g of sugar - more than a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut has at 12 grams.

The nearly three teaspoons of sugar in the cereal are half the recommended daily amount, he added.