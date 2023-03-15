Camilla meets Nigerian ballet dancer who went viral pirouetting barefoot in rain

The Queen Consort has wished “good luck” to a young dancer whose dreams of becoming a ballet star went viral and will now be made into a Disney documentary.

Camilla met Anthony Madu when she visited the ballet school in Birmingham which offered him a scholarship after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting in the rain was watched more than 16 million times.

When she asked Anthony if he had always loved dancing, he replied “Yes, since I was five years old.”

“It gets to grips with you, you can’t let it go - good luck,” Camilla replied.

