Two-year-old uses F-word after losing at Fortnite video game

Hilarious footage shows the moment a two-year-old got so invested in her dad’s game of Fortnite she dropped the f-bomb when he lost.

Mya Diment-Card was playing along with her dad Liam Card, and being filmed by mum Melissa Diment.

Liam had given Mya a set of controls so she would think she was joining in.

But she got so involved, when her dad was beaten she instantly reacted with frustration, repeatedly dropping the f-word.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here