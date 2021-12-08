Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:29
Two-year-old uses F-word after losing at Fortnite video game
Hilarious footage shows the moment a two-year-old got so invested in her dad’s game of Fortnite she dropped the f-bomb when he lost.
Mya Diment-Card was playing along with her dad Liam Card, and being filmed by mum Melissa Diment.
Liam had given Mya a set of controls so she would think she was joining in.
But she got so involved, when her dad was beaten she instantly reacted with frustration, repeatedly dropping the f-word.
Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
Up next
00:23
Oslo council to vote on sending London new Christmas tree as Norwegians left 'embarrassed' by 'ugly' one
02:37
How to garden yourself happy – a top allotmenteer shares their tips
02:03
Mindful meals: how foraging can help you relax and recenter yourself
05:45
Throuple opens up about realities of being in a polyamorous relationship
Live
Watch live as Congress pays tribute to late Senate leader Bob Dole
01:10
Plan B: Everything you need to know about new restrictions to combat omicron
02:02
MP calls for No 10 party attendees to be sacked after nearly missing son’s birth in lockdown
01:23
Dominic Raab told to ‘eat his words’ for calling feminists ‘obnoxious bigots’
01:54
‘How does the prime minister sleep at night?’: MP sends powerful message over No 10 party
02:20
No 10 Christmas party: a look into the government’s festive scandal
00:29
Two-year-old uses F-word after losing at Fortnite video game
00:53
Coast Guard performs recovery of woman’s body after car plunges into Niagara river
00:45
Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party in No.10
01:40
Boris Johnson pays tribute to Allegra Stratton after resignation over No 10 party scandal
01:10
Sobbing Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked Downing Street party video
00:14
Man washes paths in incredibly heavy rain during Storm Barra
02:32
Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'
01:29
Boris Johnson apologises for No 10 staff joking about lockdown Christmas party
00:36
Vaccine-sceptic doctor doesn't realise sexts appear on screen halfway through GB News interview
07:06
The Independent launches Skill Up Step Up campaign to support London's jobless youth
02:46
True Story should have 'stayed in its lane'
00:33
Chinese Navy official 'meows' during angry warning to US military in re-surfaced video
00:21
Cork's River Lee breaks banks as Storm Barra hits Ireland
01:07
Super-advanced robot can now rear up on legs like a human
02:15
Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'
00:42
For heaven's sake: Pope Francis stumbles as he boards plane in strong winds
00:26
Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour put in headlock at campaign rally
00:57
Santa Paws: Dogs don festive outfits to attend Christmas pageant
02:40
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'
01:05
Omicron variant: What are the latest travel rules?
00:22
Dominic Raab bizarrely claims police don’t investigate crimes a year after they’ve been committed
00:18
Cairngorm mountaineer rescue team drag climber to safety after avalanche on Scottish highlands
00:41
‘Too late’ to halt spread of Omicron with new rules, Sage scientist says
00:36
Question Time audience laughs as Tory minister defends Downing Street party
00:39
Ikea customers sleep on display beds after snowstorm traps them inside store
01:27
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' father and stepmother enjoy ice cream while six-year-old starves in the hallway
02:31
The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'
02:08
Ethan Crumbley’s mother ‘breaks down in tears’ during first court appearance after arrest
00:56
Michigan school shooting: Mother texted Ethan Crumbley ‘Don’t do it’
00:33
Mount Semeru: Ash erupts '40,000ft into sky' from Indonesian volcano as locals run for lives
01:11
Stunning drone footage shows off autumnal scene in New York state
00:50
Scuba-diving Santa swims in fish tank to mark Christmas in South Korea
01:06
Alec Baldwin ‘couldn’t give a s***’ if career is over after Rust shooting
01:05
Storm Arwen destroys caravan park in Northumberland as many still without power
00:54
‘I’d blown up every part of my life’: Matt Hancock apologises in first TV interview since losing job
00:46
Boris Johnson struggles to turn on Downing Street Christmas lights
01:38
Alec Baldwin cries as he says he 'never' pulled trigger on prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
00:37
Man hangs from drawbridge in Miami as it opens
00:55
Priests worship enormous potholes praying they don't injure people
01:16
Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students
02:18
Ilhan Omar plays horrific death threat voicemail during press conference
00:59
Amazing footage shows real-time walk under Northern Lights in Alaska
00:57
Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
00:41
Arsenal star Gabriel fends off baseball bat-wielding mugger at home
00:32
Tory MPs go maskless in debate about public wearing masks
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
00:59
RNLI lifeboat battles massive waves during Storm Arwen
00:39
Trevor Noah says 'omicron travel ban is bulls***'
03:07
Daredevil group abseil into beautiful ice cave in Swiss Alps
01:49
Oxford school shooter knocked on classroom doors impersonating police, parent claims
10:31
Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead and six injured after gunman opens fire, 15-year-old student in custody
06:32
Special Report: The plight of London's jobless youth
01:02
Sajid Javid escorts reporter to get Covid booster vaccine
00:47
Boris Johnson reveals all over-18s to be offered Covid booster jabs by January 31
00:28
Truck rams police car through toll booth
01:10
Woman runs onto airport tarmac and tries to wave down plane
00:31
Leaked footage appears to show British F35 jet crashing into Mediterranean during HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier take-off
00:50
Boy regales Jill Biden with awkward story about his dead hamster: ‘Let’s move on to happier things’
00:57
Wintry scenes from the Peak District as heavy snow and strong winds hit region
00:25
Istanbul: Debris fills sky when heavy winds pull roof off building
01:14
Mummy found in Peru believed to be at least 800 years old
00:36
Rosena Allin-Khan criticised by Sajid Javid over 'tone' for second time in commons
01:18
Paraglider sails across Turkish mountains in ‘flying car’
00:42
CCTV footage shows teenagers doing handstands at level crossing
03:55
Police bodycam shows pensioner rescued after falling down in thick brambles
00:40
Prince Charles arrives in Barbados as it cuts ties with monarchy
00:36
Javid admits passengers from South Africa were not tested despite omicron strain
00:39
Car gets stuck in deep snow as Storm Arwen hits Yorkshire
00:19
Storm Arwen completely destroys farmer's lamb shed
01:18
Paddling pups wow crowds at Brazilian dog surfing festival
01:23
Omicron: Oxford Street shoppers agree with new restrictions due to Covid variant
00:32
England ‘nowhere near’ introducing tougher Covid restrictions in response to omicron, Javid says
00:56
Omicron: Boris Johnson announces PCR tests on day two for all UK arrivals
00:45
Storm Arwen: Lorry toppled over and vehicle damaged as high winds cause havoc
01:31
Four teenagers held following death of 12-year-old girl in Liverpool
00:33
Boris Johnson announces tougher rules on mask-wearing in response to Omicron
01:32
Two cases of Omicron variant of Covid detected in UK, Sajid Javid announces
00:31
42ft Christmas tree erected outside Houses of Parliament
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference on Omicron Covid variant
01:28
New Omicron strain of Covid deemed ‘variant of concern’ by WHO
00:52
Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary for ‘bravely’ coming out
01:03
Lauren Boebert calls Ilhan Omar ‘jihad squad’ during Thanksgiving rally
00:50
Storm Arwen batters UK with snow and high winds as weather warnings issued
00:55
Von der Leyen says EU is taking new Covid variant ‘very seriously’
00:47
Jamie Carragher closes Champions League show with an American accent
01:20
Stray Labrador deemed 'untrainable' makes perfect fire service search dog
00:12
Extinction Rebellion block roads outside Amazon warehouse to highlight Black Friday impact
02:48
Channel tragedy: Why are so many migrants crossing in small boats?
00:33
French coastguard’s mayday call after migrant boat capsized in Channel
00:36
Masked gunman ‘pretends to litter pick before shooting dead father in front of wife and son’
01:42
'Disgraceful behaviour': Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of pregnancy
00:45
Sajid Javid rules out ‘unethical’ mandatory Covid vaccination
00:43
Ghislaine Maxwell accuser left Epstein’s home with $100 bills, says ex-boyfriend
01:10
Pfizer says Covid booster vaccine key to fighting off omicron threat
Live
Watch live as Congress pays tribute to late Senate leader Bob Dole
01:13
Barcelona lights 12-pointed star on top of unfinished Sagrada Familia
01:10
Plan B: Everything you need to know about new restrictions to combat omicron
01:43
Florida woman arrested after leading police on high-speed golf course chase
00:43
Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq, 30 years after being stolen during Gulf War
00:57
Japanese billionaire blasts off to space in Russian rocket for stay on ISS
Live
Watch live as Joe Biden hosts ‘Summit for Democracy’ with world leaders
02:02
MP calls for No 10 party attendees to be sacked after nearly missing son’s birth in lockdown
01:25
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of baby daughter
01:23
Dominic Raab told to ‘eat his words’ for calling feminists ‘obnoxious bigots’
00:00
Watch live as Tory minister grilled by MPs on No 10 parties
00:27
Sailor killed in Pearl Harbour attack buried in Texas hometown 80 years later
01:13
Cycle lanes blamed as London becomes world’s most congested city
00:53
Coast Guard performs recovery of woman’s body after car plunges into Niagara river
00:10
Fox News Christmas tree erupts into flames in arson attack
00:42
White House unveils Christmas decorations for 2021 holiday season
02:23
Boris Johnson asked if there will be inquiry into alleged No 10 parties
01:18
Key moments from Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law in Kansas City
00:31
Daily tests to replace self-isolation for omicron contacts, says Boris Johnson
00:59
'Enough is enough': Gary Neville slams Boris Johnson amid Christmas party leak
00:42
Chris Whitty acknowledges people 'including colleagues' are angry over restrictions
02:20
No 10 Christmas party: a look into the government’s festive scandal
00:37
UK-wide lockdown to combat omicron 'cannot be ruled out', says Neil Ferguson
01:40
Boris Johnson pays tribute to Allegra Stratton after resignation over No 10 party scandal
00:52
Boris Johnson announces return to home working and Covid passports for big events
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds Covid press conference on new restrictions
01:10
Sobbing Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked Downing Street party video
02:43
Deputy fatally shoots 88-year-old man during welfare check
02:18
Boris Johnson discusses Number 10's alleged Christmas party last year
01:02
Keir Starmer questions Prime Minister's moral authority to lead
01:08
Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to police
00:00
Watch live as Kim Potter goes on trial over Daunte Wright killing
00:24
BBC reporter says ‘Sajid Javid is nowhere to be seen’ ahead of scheduled interview
01:26
Boris Johnson ‘sickened and furious’ over No 10 staff joking about Christmas party
01:31
‘Moment of moral reckoning’: Ian Blackford calls for Boris Johnson’s resignation
00:24
Commons erupts as Boris Johnson asked if Downing Street held another party in November
01:54
‘How does the prime minister sleep at night?’: MP sends powerful message over No 10 party
01:29
Boris Johnson apologises for No 10 staff joking about lockdown Christmas party
01:30
WHO says malaria causes 180,000 more deaths than previously thought
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs as Covid restrictions rumours swirl
00:31
Sir Keir Starmer says PM 'socially distanced from the truth' amid leaked No10 Christmas party clip
01:30
Omicron Covid variant may be more contagious but less lethal than delta
01:50
Government ministers cancel all TV interviews after leaked Christmas party video
00:00
Watch live as Liz Truss gives speech on foreign policy
00:52
CEO of Better.com fires 900 employees over Zoom call
01:03
Boris Johnson denies intervening in evacuation of animals from Afghanistan
01:30
Helicopter lifts woman to safety after she gets stranded on cliff in Italy
00:33
Biden waves to Putin after forgetting to turn on mic during high-stakes video call
00:00
Watch live as Victoria Nuland testifies to Senate on US-Russia relations
00:45
Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party in No.10
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing
00:24
‘F*** you’: Kyle Rittenhouse hits out at Lebron James after Twitter criticism
00:26
Chainsaw-wielding man chases partygoers celebrating 18th birthday
04:36
Skill Up Step Up: City Gateway joins The Independent's Christmas appeal
02:03
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in ‘sham trial’
01:51
President Biden visits WWII Memorial to honour fallen at Pearl Harbor
00:00
Watch live as MPs hear evidence after whistleblower reveals ‘chaotic’ Kabul withdrawal
01:30
New York mayor announces Covid vaccine mandate for private sector
00:52
Raab rejects claims of ‘dysfunctional and chaotic’ Afghanistan evacuation
01:13
Sudan: Thousands return to streets to protest against military takeover
01:30
Fauci says early reports on omicron Covid variant are 'encouraging'
00:48
Matt Hancock asked if dyslexia caused him to 'misread social distancing rules' on This Morning
00:33
Chinese Navy official 'meows' during angry warning to US military in re-surfaced video
01:30
Chris Cuomo says CNN knew he tried to help brother amid sex assault scandal
00:57
Raab denies UK prioritised withdrawing animals over Afghan people after Taliban takeover
00:51
Raab denies 'people died' in Afghan evacuation because he wanted spreadsheet to be changed
01:34
Mother of murdered sisters ‘thrilled’ as police officers jailed over WhatsApp images
00:36
Vaccine-sceptic doctor doesn't realise sexts appear on screen halfway through GB News interview
01:21
Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him
00:00
Watch live as Biden speaks on lowering cost of prescription drugs
01:13
Whole country ‘distraught’ over Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder, says education minister
02:02
Mass brawl involving '200 kids' breaks out at Florida trampoline park
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House briefing
07:06
The Independent launches Skill Up Step Up campaign to support London's jobless youth
00:43
British teenager ‘very lucky’ to survive crocodile attack in Zambia
00:29
Firefighters combat enormous blaze at Kidderminster industrial estate
00:42
For heaven's sake: Pope Francis stumbles as he boards plane in strong winds
00:25
Bob Dole: Former Republican senator dies aged 98
00:32
Man attacks shopper with claw hammers in Birmingham
00:54
Boris Johnson won’t change Covid guidance ‘until we see exactly how dangerous omicron is’
00:19
Military truck rams into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Myanmar
01:01
Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid, says Dame Sarah Gilbert
00:38
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer receives Covid booster jab
00:26
Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour put in headlock at campaign rally
02:08
Minister would be 'surprised if there wasn't somebody taking drugs' in parliament
00:54
PCR test companies 'ripping off' Brits, says Yvette Cooper
02:15
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Government confirms review into six-year-old’s murder
00:24
Passengers push plane off runway after tyre bursts
00:57
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Residents pay tribute to six-year-old at vigil
01:05
Omicron variant: What are the latest travel rules?
01:24
Death toll rises after volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s Java island
00:41
‘Too late’ to halt spread of Omicron with new rules, Sage scientist says
00:29
Dominic Raab says government can't 'micromanage' who people kiss under mistletoe this Christmas
00:32
No10 Christmas party reports ‘unsubstantiated’, Raab says
00:22
Dominic Raab bizarrely claims police don’t investigate crimes a year after they’ve been committed
01:43
Florida woman arrested after leading police on high-speed golf course chase
00:42
White House unveils Christmas decorations for 2021 holiday season
00:53
Coast Guard performs recovery of woman’s body after car plunges into Niagara river
00:27
Sailor killed in Pearl Harbour attack buried in Texas hometown 80 years later
02:43
Deputy fatally shoots 88-year-old man during welfare check
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law in Kansas City
01:30
Chris Cuomo says CNN knew he tried to help brother amid sex assault scandal
02:02
Mass brawl involving '200 kids' breaks out at Florida trampoline park
00:25
Bob Dole: Former Republican senator dies aged 98
02:08
Ethan Crumbley’s mother ‘breaks down in tears’ during first court appearance after arrest
01:23
Lawyers say Ethan Crumbley's parents 'not a flight risk' as pair appear at arraignment
01:03
Ron DeSantis proposes civilian Florida State Guard military force that he would control
Live
Watch live as Michigan prosecutor announces charges against Ethan Crumbley’s parents in school shooting
01:13
Serial criminal steals empty school bus and smashes it into more than a dozen cars
01:11
Stunning drone footage shows off autumnal scene in New York state
00:23
Minnesota's 'fattest bear' spotted in National Park
01:30
President Biden helps light the National Christmas Tree
00:45
SpaceX’s record-breaking Starlink satellite launch lights up night sky above Florida
00:23
Stacey Abrams says it’s ‘vital’ Congress passes voting rights laws amid run for Georgia governor
02:29
Police arrest bank robber as he walks out with thousands of dollars in stolen cash
00:59
Indiana police officer appears to repeatedly kick dog during call out
01:06
Alec Baldwin ‘couldn’t give a s***’ if career is over after Rust shooting
00:23
Biden quips about ‘president’ Fauci in Covid speech: ‘I see him more than my wife’
00:27
Idaho state trooper narrowly dodges six-car collision
01:38
Alec Baldwin cries as he says he 'never' pulled trigger on prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
00:40
79-foot-tall Rockefeller Christmas tree lights up in New York City
01:19
Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle
01:38
Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says
01:16
Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley appears in court accused of ‘methodically’ gunning down fellow students
02:50
Shootout between suspect and police captured on doorbell cam
00:48
Trump claims 'insurrection took place on election day', not January 6
01:08
Arizona officer fatally shoots 61-year-old man in wheelchair
01:47
Dr Fauci confirms first case of omicron in the US
02:18
Ilhan Omar plays horrific death threat voicemail during press conference
04:10
Oxford: Police remove armfuls of weapons from suspected Michigan high school shooter’s home
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden commemorates World Aids Day
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with Dr Fauci
00:00
Watch live as Biden shares remarks on supply chain crisis
00:00
Watch live as Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case
00:49
Joe Biden says his ‘heart goes out’ to families affected by Michigan school shooting
10:31
Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead and six injured after gunman opens fire, 15-year-old student in custody
00:19
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ilhan Omar is 'pro Al Qaeda'
01:01
Biden says omicron variant reaching US ‘almost inevitable’
01:42
Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite's sex trafficking trial begins
00:00
Watch live as Ghislaine Maxwell trial continues in New York City
00:50
Boy regales Jill Biden with awkward story about his dead hamster: ‘Let’s move on to happier things’
00:19
Biden gives words of encouragement to little girl with stutter
00:35
Joe Biden says lockdowns won’t be part of winter Covid plans
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds a White House press briefing
00:00
Watch live outside courthouse as Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins
01:03
Lauren Boebert calls Ilhan Omar ‘jihad squad’ during Thanksgiving rally
00:23
Trump dances out of Thanksgiving turkey in bizarre viral video
00:31
Firefighters demonstrate why you shouldn't deep fry a frozen turkey
00:52
Police officer wrestled to ground and choked as shoppers watch on in New York
00:30
Man in wheelchair punched and kicked to group by group of attackers in New York
00:45
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers to send Thanksgiving video to conservative critics
01:38
‘God is good’: Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to guilty verdicts for murder of son
01:40
Three white men found guilty over murder of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery
00:27
Darrell Brooks appears in court following Wisconsin parade attack
00:35
Man bounces off sixth-floor window of hotel room trying to escape arrest
00:00
Watch live as Wisconsin parade suspect Darrell Brooks appears in court
00:28
Brian Laundrie shot himself in head, family attorney confirms
01:34
Biden tackles high gas price with release of oil from US reserve
00:00
Watch live as Biden and Harris visit soup kitchen ahead of Thanksgiving
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden remarks on the economy amid fuel crisis
00:43
US President Thomas Jefferson statue removed from New York City Hall over slavery links
01:50
Wisconsin: Driver to face homicide charges for deaths at Christmas parade
00:00
Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues
01:22
Loose pig lassoed by Cincinnati police
00:00
Watch live as Biden attends Thanksgiving event at Fort Bragg
00:00
Watch live as First Lady Jill Biden receives the 2021 White House Christmas tree
00:00
Watch live as police hold press conference on Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
01:18
Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict
00:43
Donald Trump bizarrely claims current gas prices in California are $7.50 - despite being $4
00:00
Watch live as closing arguments begin in trial of Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects
00:29
CNN host brands Tucker Carlson 'bulls*** factory employee of the year'
01:15
Inside Turpin ‘house of horror’ as police find children chained up living in garbage and faeces
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
00:32
Man wildly fires gun while standing in sunroof of moving car
01:30
Party boat gets wedged under bridge in Fort Lauderdale
03:25
Jordan Turpin’s escape from ‘house of horror’ shown in never-before-seen bodycam footag
00:37
Firefighters pull man from sinking car in dramatic marina rescue
01:08
Biden pardons turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly in first Thanksgiving ceremony
00:27
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Biden says he 'stands by' jury's decision to acquit Illinois teenager
01:03
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in homicide trial
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
01:12
Tributes paid to US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at 36
01:30
Container ship queues at Port of Los Angeles beginning to ease
01:34
Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state
01:28
'I'm devastated': Travis Scott addresses fatal crowd surge at Astroworld gig
01:10
‘This is a tragic night’: Officers give update on fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott gig
00:33
Democrats cheer as Biden passes $1trn infrastructure bill
02:31
Philadelphia man details experience at deadly Astroworld concert
01:09
Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure bill
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:47
Joe Biden greets Hillary Clinton, Bushes and Obamas at Colin Powell funeral
00:00
Watch live as President Biden delivers remarks on October jobs report
Live
Watch live as Virginia governor and governor-elect make remarks in Richmond
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
00:35
Chelsea Women's star Sam Kerr knocks male pitch invader to the ground
00:44
The Ashes: Australia strengthen grip on first test with Travis Head century
01:04
Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund midfielder fined for match-fixing comments
01:50
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
01:08
‘Sleepless nights’: Tommy Fury opens up on withdrawing from Jake Paul fight
01:47
Arteta says he’s very disappointed in ‘inconsistent’ Arsenal after Everton loss
01:39
Benitez praises Everton 'character' after comeback win against Arsenal
01:08
Jake Paul calls Fury family 'shady' after Tommy pulls out of fight
01:13
Hamilton v Verstappen: Careers in numbers as rivals go head-to-head for F1 Championship
00:33
'Boxing's biggest b****': Jake Paul responds after Tommy Fury pulls out of match
01:16
Joey Barton cleared of assault charge over tunnel incident after match
01:08
Man United: Rangnick 'more than happy' with performance against Crystal Palace
00:26
Football players carry dogs from shelter onto the pitch in bid to rehouse them
00:32
NFL suspends three players including Antonio Brown for fake vaccination cards
01:50
England Euro 2020 final win could have had ‘horrific’ consequences, review finds
01:00
F1: Lewis Hamilton uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia as he condemns 'terrifying' LGBTQ+ laws
00:40
Lewis Hamilton says ‘we need to apply pressure’ on Saudi Arabia over human rights
01:32
Ralf Rangnick admits he ‘couldn’t possibly turn down’ Man United role
00:24
Lights go off at match point of Women's doubles competition
02:03
MLB lockout: What is it, how long will it last and when did it last happen?
01:14
Micheal Carrick: Arsenal win can help Man United turn corner under Ralf Rangnick
01:16
Michael Carrick leaves Man Utd following end of caretaker spell
01:42
Tom Brady refuses to talk about retirement amid impressive Buccaneers run
01:10
Spurs defender Cristian Romero out for rest of year with ‘very serious’ injury
01:08
Next Man United manager needs to be given ‘tools’ to be successful says Nicky Butt
02:13
MLB braces for first lockout since 1990 as Players Association negotiations stall
01:42
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reflects on ‘very lucky’ win over Watford
00:41
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool ‘mindset’ after record win over Everton
01:40
Rafa Benitez: 'Everybody has to be disappointed' after 4-1 Liverpool thrashing
00:45
Marcell Ozuna arrest footage shows MLB star grabbing wife by neck
01:00
LeBron James: Fully vaccinated LA Lakers star sidelined by NBA Covid protocols
01:05
Johanna Konta ‘grateful’ as she retires from tennis aged 30 after persistent knee problems
00:41
Arsenal star Gabriel fends off baseball bat-wielding mugger at home
03:11
Liverpool manager Klopp says Merseyside derby not most important match
01:41
Dani Alves admits he returned to Barcelona because club ‘hit rock bottom’
01:04
Tiger Woods unsure about future in golf after car crash
00:49
Ellen White becomes England Women’s leading goalscorer with hat-trick against Latvia
01:50
Former Egypt footballer Mohamed Aboutrika calls homosexuality a ‘dangerous ideology’
00:36
Jurgen Klopp surprised Lionel Messi beat Robert Lewandowski to Ballon d'Or
01:31
Soldier parachutes into Florida Gators game
01:36
‘I’d pick both’: Mo Salah wants to win Premier League and Champions League this season
01:33
‘Special’: Lionel Messi speaks after winning record seventh Ballon d’Or
00:11
Watch live as the 2021 Ballon d'Or winners speak to the media
01:09
Emma Raducanu made winning return to UK in ATP Champions Tour
01:45
Ralf Rangnick confirmed as Manchester United interim manager
00:55
Sir Frank Williams: Formula One team founder dies aged 79
00:55
Jurgen Klopp hails 'perfect signing' Diogo Jota after Liverpool beat Southampton
00:47
Jamie Carragher closes Champions League show with an American accent
00:41
One-year anniversary of Maradona's death remembered at Argentine football game
00:11
Rui Vitoria's brilliant reaction to Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti refusing handshake
01:04
LeBron James gets two fans ejected from courtside seats for ‘obscene gestures'
01:00
Man City boss Pep Guardiola happy with statement win against PSG
01:48
Fan-led review of football calls for independent regulator and ‘stamp duty’ on transfers
01:31
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury exchange insults at messy press conference before fight
00:32
Tom Brady reveals what he is looking forward to when he retires from 22-year-long NFL career
01:09
Man United next manager: Pochettino refuses to be drawn on links to club
01:37
French footballer Karim Benzema found guilty in sex tape scandal
01:13
Declan Rice sings ‘Rice, Rice baby’ during online karaoke party
01:13
Michael Carrick pleased with character of Man United players in Villarreal win
00:46
Ben Chilwell injury: Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ about defender after Juventus rout
00:28
Seth Rollins shockingly attacked by WWE fan during Monday Night RAW
01:19
Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League’s most successful clubs go head-to-head again
01:33
Jose Mourinho gifts Felix Afena-Gyan €800 shoes for scoring first Roma goals
01:01
LeBron James suspended for first time in career after Isaiah Stewart clash
00:32
Gary Neville: Solskjaer sacking not surprising after ‘terrible’ Man United performances
01:29
'We were going to protect our brother': Anthony Davis on Isaiah Stewart-LeBron James altercation
00:22
Former West Ham player Dimitri Payet collapses after fan in stand throws bottle at his head
00:43
Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new deal until 2024
02:02
Manchester United: Who will take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?
00:25
Cheeky ball boy refuses to throw football to goalkeeper during WSL match
00:37
Peng Shuai: Video appears to show missing Chinese tennis player at match in Beijing
00:57
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United
01:15
‘I’m sick of these situations’: Klopp reveals what sparked touchline spat with Arteta
01:29
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows he can turn Man United around amid sack rumours
00:51
England vs South Africa: Freddie Steward celebrates ‘unbelievable win’
00:55
American football player shows off incredible range of trick shots
00:50
Tennis players demand 'real proof' Peng Shuai is 'fine'
03:35
Tim Paine steps down as Australia Test captain over sexting scandal
01:00
Peng Shuai: WTA says ‘great concern’ that they haven’t been able to reach tennis player
01:11
Peng Shuai: Concerns for Chinese tennis star after sexual assault allegations
00:42
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses $1 billion in career earnings
00:47
Harry Kane vs Wayne Rooney: How England's record-breaking strikers compare
01:12
F1: Mercedes request ‘Right of Review’ over Hamilton-Verstappen clash in Brazil
01:16
F1’s first Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu signs for Alfa Romeo for 2022 season
01:09
Gabby Logan collects MBE from Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle
00:44
Azeem Rafiq tells MPs ‘racism is not banter’ during Yorkshire cricket abuse hearing
01:04
Azeem Rafiq says he does not want son ‘anywhere near cricket’
02:14
Tearful Azeem Rafiq details ‘inhuman’ treatment from Yorkshire after stillbirth of son
01:37
Southgate responds to criticism of World Cup host Qatar's human rights record
00:55
Norwich announce Dean Smith as new head coach after Aston Villa sacking
00:20
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning Brazil GP
02:20
Joe Biden congratulates Ireland rugby team after New Zealand win
00:56
Emiliano Sala: Businessman jailed over flight that killed footballer
02:48
Afghan women's football team play first match since leaving Kabul
01:32
Joe Root demands ‘change’ from Yorkshire after racism crisis engulfs club
00:57
Steven Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers
00:37
Hashtag United: Firework explodes on footballer’s ankle after hitting pitch
01:00
Emile Smith Rowe says England call-up 'a dream come true'
00:37
Arsene Wenger shares his advice for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
00:40
Government ready to ‘step in’ if cricket bosses fail to act over Yorkshire racism crisis
00:51
Missing sheep rescued from snow-covered Spanish summit
01:10
Storm Barra: Streets of Cork flooded by extreme weather
00:52
Storm Barra: Lighthouse battered by huge waves as weather creates treacherous conditions
00:14
Man washes paths in incredibly heavy rain during Storm Barra
02:00
Storm Barra ‘only halfway through’, with stronger winds yet to hit Ireland
01:22
Indonesian village coated with volcanic ash after Semeru volcano eruption
01:44
A 'black box' to hold world accountable for climate crisis is being built
02:26
Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts
01:28
Architect uses Snapchat at London's Design Museum to show climate future
00:25
Drivers trapped in cars after mudslides cover roads in Maui
00:31
Storm Barra: Major flooding in Cork as extreme weather hits Ireland
00:21
Cork's River Lee breaks banks as Storm Barra hits Ireland
01:11
Environmental message projected onto Scottish power station chimney ahead of demolition
00:30
La Palma volcano: Lava flows downhill from new fissure
00:30
Lava bubbles up from new fissure in La Palma volcano
00:31
Bees immediately plummet to ground when lights turn off
00:18
Cairngorm mountaineer rescue team drag climber to safety after avalanche on Scottish highlands
00:33
Mount Semeru: Ash erupts '40,000ft into sky' from Indonesian volcano as locals run for lives
00:28
La Palma volcano: Close-up footage of a newly formed cone
00:27
Huge 'shelf cloud' hovers over Melbourne looks like something from Independence Day
01:11
Stunning drone footage shows off autumnal scene in New York state
02:02
Diver comes face-to-face with great white shark in Hawaii
01:05
Storm Arwen destroys caravan park in Northumberland as many still without power
00:28
La Palma volcano: Rainbow forms over erupting Cumbre Vieja crater
00:51
Orcas swim precariously close to shoreline as beachgoers sit metres away
00:54
Adorable baby seal and mother lounge on Norfolk beach during high winds
01:10
Turtle travels from Maldives to Scotland after plastic pollution injury
00:42
Melbourne hit with heavy rainfall on Australia’s first day of summer
02:40
Pod of killer whales surround diver's boat
00:59
Amazing footage shows real-time walk under Northern Lights in Alaska
00:35
La Palma volcano: Lava overflows from new vent in close-up footage
00:37
River of lava carries a chunk of rock downhill from La Palma volcano
00:59
RNLI lifeboat battles massive waves during Storm Arwen
00:51
Floodwater covers road after heavy rainfall hits British Columbia
01:17
Lorries topple over and clock tower collapses as high winds hit Turkey
01:07
Turkey: Severe wind topples clocktower amid deadly storm
00:51
Staff at UK’s highest pub say goodbye to snowed-in guests after three days
00:25
Istanbul: Debris fills sky when heavy winds pull roof off building
00:49
Storm Arwen: Customers stranded at Britain’s highest pub
00:39
Car gets stuck in deep snow as Storm Arwen hits Yorkshire
00:19
Storm Arwen completely destroys farmer's lamb shed
01:08
Young farmers use life savings to build eco-farm to inspire ‘cultural change'
00:26
Storm Arwen batters north coast of Scotland as weather warnings remain
01:01
La Palma volcano: Lava and ash continue to fire violently from crater
00:45
Storm Arwen: Lorry toppled over and vehicle damaged as high winds cause havoc
01:04
Peak District blanketed in snow following Storm Arwen
00:12
Extinction Rebellion block roads outside Amazon warehouse to highlight Black Friday impact
01:02
La Palma volcano lava torches everything in its path in new footage
01:22
‘Half-eaten zombie’ shark hunts for food after cannibalistic attack
00:52
Giant coal plant towers demolished in Australia
01:02
Kayaker surrounded by school of rare bluefin tuna off Cornwall coast
00:26
Playful African elephant sprays water into safari guide’s face
00:28
Man races from patio as tidal wave of mud crashes through house
02:31
Biden orders release of 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
00:36
La Palma volcano: Stunning ‘sea of mist’ forms over lava fields as eruption continues
00:39
La Palma volcano: Smoke billows as lava continues to pour into sea
00:22
Aerials capture British Columbia highway washed away after catastrophic flooding
00:50
Tourists left stunned as portion of massive Perito Moreno Glacier breaks off
01:30
Rare footage shows dense fog descending over Florida
01:29
Climate activists block central London roads in support of Insulate Britain
00:36
India floods: Helicopter rescues people stranded in deep water
00:59
NHS worker begs Insulate Britain activists to move so he can see his sick child
02:06
Giant Boris Johnson artwork created from T-shirts raises awareness of climate crisis
00:45
Scientists in Ireland feed seaweed to cattle and sheep in attempt to reduce methane emissions
00:40
Sea of spider webs glisten in autumnal British sunshine
01:06
RAF sets record for first flight using only synthetic fuel
01:12
DNA from dead rhino used for conservation research at Whipsnade Zoo
00:54
Massive tornado hits Sicily and rips through town of Comiso
01:16
Jet skis and boats used to rescue cows from British Columbia floods
00:36
Aerial footage captures destruction and deep floodwaters in Sicily
00:44
Woman rescued from rushing floodwaters in Sicily
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
01:34
Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state
00:55
Lava still flows from La Palma volcano nearly two months after eruption
01:26
Polar bear drags dead deer ashore after drowning it
00:20
Herd of elk flee from Colorado wildfire as smoke billows behind them
01:11
Tourists having sex on the beach blamed for ruining Spanish reserve
02:00
Aerial footage captures devastating extent of Washington floods
00:55
Vancouver drivers battle through flooded highways as relentless rain pounds Canada
00:30
Canadian river overflows after storm hits Pacific north-west
00:17
Venomous spider completely camouflages hiding spot with creepy tactic
00:45
Millions of red crabs swarm bridges and shut roads in Australia as they migrate towards ocean
00:46
Damon Albarn says he ‘watched climate change in action’
00:20
Part of Canadian highway washed away by rushing floodwaters
01:55
Boris Johnson criticises countries for ‘dragging their heels’ on climate crisis
00:41
Rhode Island: Severe thunderstorm brings hail and strong winds
00:30
Fog horns echo as thick fogs descends over Mersey
00:30
Thick fog blankets Mersey river
01:00
Bald eagles found entangled on Minnesota street
00:37
Timelapse shows rattlesnakes congregate after dark in Vermont
00:47
Antarctic penguin accidentally travels 3,000km to New Zealand
01:13
‘Tree of death’ oozes poison onto people standing underneath it
01:47
Climate activists drop dung outside Australian minister's office
00:32
Wet T-shirt freezes after a ‘polar vortex’ hit Chicago
00:46
Severe weather in Oklahoma floods roads and damages buildings
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
00:52
‘They drove me crazy’: Jennifer Lawrence recalls filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet
01:02
Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone cast in new mob drama
02:32
Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'
00:28
Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson over alleged Downing Street Christmas party
01:21
MODOK reportedly coming to the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
02:46
True Story should have 'stayed in its lane'
01:06
Graham Norton mocks Henry Cavill over his Warhammer hobby
01:37
Drake withdraws Grammy nominations for Certified Lover Boy
01:13
Michael Sheen says he is now a ‘not-for-profit actor
01:16
Billie Eilish goes back to brunette locks after ditching blonde hair
01:29
Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic
02:15
Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'
01:18
Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 tour as Taylor Swift no longer Grammy nominee for Sour
00:53
The King’s Man: Stars arrive in London ahead of world premiere
02:48
The Matrix Resurrections: Final trailer details mysterious plot for sci-fi sequel
00:38
Return to Hogwarts: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary HBO special trailer released
00:55
Digga D: British rapper shouts at distressed orangutan ‘trapped’ in car
00:24
‘Go f*** yourself’: Ridley Scott slams interviewer over comment about previous films
00:23
Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio stares into space during interview promoting film
01:15
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence says filming Don’t Look Up was ‘personal challenge’
00:57
Henry Cavill ‘ready and waiting for phone calls’ to play Superman again
02:40
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'
00:00
Watch live as Bethlehem Christmas tree lit up outside Church of the Nativity
02:31
The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'
13:46
The Beatles: Get Back, Hawkeye and True Story | Binge or Bin episode 16
00:56
Charlene White does HIV test live on Loose Women
01:24
Radio company creates 'AI DJ' that sounds scarily like a human
00:29
Little Mix members laugh and smile as they announce group is 'taking a break'
01:30
Playboy names Cardi B first-ever creative director in residence
00:28
Drake befriends couple at basketball game who don't know who he is
02:05
Actor claims Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother while staging attack
00:41
Machine Gun Kelly said he injured himself while trying to impress Megan Fox
01:11
Rob Rinder breaks down in tears over ITV’s anti-loneliness campaign on GMB
01:38
Alec Baldwin cries as he says he 'never' pulled trigger on prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins
01:59
Four families of Astroworld victims reject Travis Scott offer to pay for funerals
00:59
George Orwell’s 1984 re-told for present day by Matt Smith
01:06
Apple Music's most-streamed song of 2021 revealed
01:26
Spider-Man: Marvel and Sony planning Tom Holland trilogy beyond No Way Home
00:39
Trevor Noah says 'omicron travel ban is bulls***'
00:57
Dame Helen Mirren urges nation to support homeless and vulnerable during Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal
01:11
House of Gucci: Family say ‘hurtful’ film is ‘insult to legacy’
01:37
Virgil Abloh: Drake, Cardi B and BTS pay tribute to fashion designer
00:50
Rihanna declared national hero as Barbados cuts ties with Queen
00:41
Simpsons Tiananmen Square episode is missing from Disney+ in Hong Kong
01:16
Bradley Cooper speaks out about being threatened at knifepoint
00:58
Fox Sports airs Philadelphia Eagles ‘emergency alert’ during NFL build-up
00:34
London’s West End theatres dim their lights in tribute to Stephen Sondheim
01:41
Virgil Abloh death: Drake and The Weeknd lead tributes to influential designer
01:15
Musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91
00:52
Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary for ‘bravely’ coming out
00:23
Trump dances out of Thanksgiving turkey in bizarre viral video
01:56
Kanye West believes he ‘embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian with presidential run
01:33
Mark Hoppus ‘thankful’ for his health while reflecting on chemo treatments
01:23
Kim Kardashian and daughter North launch joint TikTok account
01:00
Kodak Black hands out 5,000 turkeys to families in Florida
01:05
Benedict Cumberbatch about toxic masculinity: Men need to ‘shut up and listen'
01:11
Queen guitarist Brian May mocked over gas fire while discussing climate activism on GMB
01:45
Adele admits son Angelo will 'go through stages of hating' new song My Little Love
01:48
Kanye West admits he made ‘mistakes’ in marriage to Kim Kardashian
01:16
Amy Winehouse exhibition opens at Design Museum in London
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
01:25
PS5 sales getting close to Nintendo Switch
01:29
Andrew Garfield praised for ‘incredible’ outlook as he grieves late mother
01:22
Dua Lipa launches lifestyle brand called Service95
01:24
‘Toe-curlingly lame’: Sophie Turner roasts husband Joe Jonas over purity ring
01:10
Jay-Z becomes most Grammy-nominated artist of all time
01:02
Will Smith claims he had so much 'rampant sex' that it made him sick
00:54
Freddie Mercury: HIV battle was ‘culturally significant moment’, says National Aids Trust
01:22
Jennifer Lawrence admits to getting 'high' on Don't Look Up set
01:05
‘You are my forever’: Justin Bieber pays tribute to celebrate wife Hailey’s birthday
01:04
Mel B censored from Adele’s special show after X-rated comment
01:10
Battlefield 2042 one of Steam’s all time worst reviewed games
01:22
Brit Awards to ditch male and female categories
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
01:09
Spotify heeds Adele’s request and removes shuffle from all albums
01:30
Little Mix had therapy to process Jesy Nelson's shock exit
01:30
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to House of Cards producer
00:53
‘Forgive me’: Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson speech gaffe on I’m a Celebrity
00:00
Watch live as stars walk red carpet at Emmy Awards
00:16
Jeff Johnson discusses Carole Baskin during season one of Tiger King
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
01:44
Adele bursts into tears as she is reunited with old English teacher during ITV special
01:05
An Audience with Adele: Alan Carr steps in after singer got emotional
01:07
Strictly Come Dancing: Moment Tom and Amy are eliminated from competition
00:19
An Audience with Adele: Emma Thompson dances to ‘Rolling in the Deep’
03:46
AMAs 2021: BTS win Artist Of The Year at ceremony hosted by Cardi B
00:00
Watch live as Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees switches on its Christmas lights
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
00:37
James McAvoy wins best actor at Scottish BAFTA awards
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
00:57
'Dwanta Claus': Dwayne Johnson stuns bus-load of fans with free gifts
00:36
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian become ‘Instagram official’ fueling dating rumours
01:01
Adele thinks new album 'could save lives'
00:39
Tiger King star Carole Baskin reveals missing husband could be alive ‘in Costa Rica’
02:32
Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'
02:46
True Story should have 'stayed in its lane'
02:15
Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'
02:40
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'
02:31
The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'
13:46
The Beatles: Get Back, Hawkeye and True Story | Binge or Bin episode 16
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
02:30
Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'
12:42
Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13
02:10
Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'
02:28
Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'
02:04
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
03:08
Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
AlUla
Sponsored by Royal Commission for AIUIa
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
02:17
Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes
01:59
How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable
01:00
Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx
01:22
‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head
01:09
Conservation expert says biodiversity is ‘integral to human prosperity’
01:04
Remembering past can inform future of replenishing wildlife, says expert
00:42
UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’
01:36
Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
00:51
Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
01:27
Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative
01:21
World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM
01:00
Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
01:20
Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum
00:33
Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:45
Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
00:39
‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess
01:40
‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months
01:17
WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’
00:00
Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:20
Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
01:12
Saudi Arabian Oil Company pledges to be net-zero by 2050
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21