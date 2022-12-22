King Charles III reveals where he'll spend Christmas

King Charles III is to spend Christmas at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

For the first time in three years, the monarch will spend the festive period at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Norfolk retreat, accompanied by the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church,” the palace confirmed.

