Coleen Rooney shares X-ray of broken toe after claims she was ‘milking it’ for trial

Coleen Rooney has shared an X-ray of her broken toe after claims she was “milking” the injury during the Wagatha Christie trial.

The WAG wore a moon boot every day during her High Court libel battle with rival Rebekah Vardy.

Earlier this year, Ms Vardy said she “couldn’t possibly” comment on if Ms Rooney was “milking it” during an interview with The Sun.

“Boot’s finally off after my break,” the 36-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (3 August), sharing an X-ray image of her nasty break.

