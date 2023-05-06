Coronation campers wake up on the Mall ahead of procession

Campers who have braved the rain to get a glimpse of King Charles III’s coronation procession today woke up as the sun rose over the Mall.

Some of the crowd have been lining the route for several days in order to secure the best spot to see the King and Queen Consort.

Viewing areas along the procession route opened to the public from 6am on a first-come first-served basis.

The coronation procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will set off at 10:20am.

