Davina McCall tearfully spoke of “courage” and “bravery” on Instagram live weeks before having brain tumour surgery.

The TV presenter, 57, has been recovering in hospital after undergoing a procedure for a “very rare” tumour.

McCall said the benign brain tumour, a colloid cyst, was discovered after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

“Something that keeps coming up for me is this word ‘courage’, bravery and being strong. It’s a lot about entering into this next phase of my life and what does that look like,” she told followers before the surgery.

Her partner Michael Douglas said McCall’s procedure was “textbook” according to the surgeon and she has been recovering in ICU as a precaution.