Kymberly Herrin, Ghostbusters star and Playboy model, dies aged 65

Kymberly Herrin, the Playboy playmate who starred in Ghostbusters, has died aged 65.

The model passed away in her home in Santa Barbara on 28 October, according to her obituary.

Herrin appeared as a ghost during a scene with Dan Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz in the 1984 film Ghostbusters.

She also was cast in Romancing the Stone, and was the cover girl for Playboy’s September 1982 issue.

A cause of death was not noted in her obituary.

