Clever dog uses sound buttons to alert owner she was sick hours before symptoms began

A pet dog sensed his owner was sick and used sound buttons to let her know, hours before her symptoms arose.

Golden retriever Cache had noticed his owner was unwell and proceeded to tell her by pressing the sound buttons he uses to communicate.

A video shows the two-year-old dog pressing the buttons “sick”, “friend” and “mom” - all referring to his owner Christina.

She was sceptical about what Cache said at first, but five hours later, she started to feel nauseous and realised that her dog had known she was sick before she even noticed it.

“I think he could smell it on me or something,” Christina said.