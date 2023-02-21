Ed Sheeran launches his own Tingly Ted’s hot sauce

Ed Sheeran has revealed his first foray into the world of hot sauce.

In an Instagram post, the Shape of You singer, 32, launched Tingly Ted’s, his collaboration with Heinz.

Named after his childhood nickname, the range comes in two varieties - Tingly and Xtra Tingly.

The musician has previously shared his love for Heinz Tomato Ketchup, and even has a tattoo dedicated to the sauce.

UK stockists will be revealed at a later date.

