A baby elephant quickly became jealous when he spotted his rescuer doting on another elephant.

The heartwarming video, filmed at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, shows a young calf named Mwinzi running over to stand in between his keeper Justus and another elephant, Rokka.

Mwinzi head-butts Rokka and charges at him in a bid to push him away.

The older elephant takes the calf’s behaviour in stride and the two separate soon after.

Mwinzi was rescued under dire circumstances by Justus a year ago and has since built a strong bond with him.