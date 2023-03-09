Elon Musk ‘tried to sell Twitter office plants to staff’ in bid to boost revenue

Elon Musk, an anonymous Twitter employee has claimed, resorted to trying to sell office plants to staff in a bid to raise money.

According to the BBC, the engineer said: "There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behaviour."

Musk bought the tech giant for a whopping $44 billion and has admitted that it was plummeting $4 million every day.

He has also cut back on free food for staff to try and cut costs, as well as employee layoffs.

