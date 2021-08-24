A father and daughter duo have illustrated their familiar bond through a basketball trick shot video.

The footage shows the Texan family working together to complete a coordinated routine in their backyard.

From his daughter’s reaction, it is clear that filmmaker Ram Pina had been practising the shot for a while.

She can be heard excitedly shouting “Yes! You did it!” on completion of the trick.

After creating his own solo videos, Pina convinced his daughter to get involved before the pair recorded their collaboration.