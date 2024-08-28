A father has gone viral after filming his daughter on the first day of school every year since kindergarten.

Ray Petelin, a CBS News meteorologist, begins by asking Elizabeth, now in her senior year, to say and spell her name for the record.

The footage then bounces back to Elizabeth before she starts kindergarten, and continues for every year in between.

Ray is heard asking his daughter what she wants to be when she grows up in the heartwarming footage, as well as telling her that her parents love her.

“I have been interviewing my daughter on the first day of school since kindergarten. I did that interview for the last time today. Good luck in your senior year, Elizabeth,” he wrote, sharing the video on Facebook.

The footage was also posted on X, where it has been viewed more than 13 million times.