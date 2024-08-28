Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Father interviews his daughter on every first day of school from kindergarten to senior year

01:20

Oliver Browning | Wednesday 28 August 2024 08:58 BST

Father interviews his daughter on every first day of school from kindergarten to senior year

A father has gone viral after filming his daughter on the first day of school every year since kindergarten.

Ray Petelin, a CBS News meteorologist, begins by asking Elizabeth, now in her senior year, to say and spell her name for the record.

The footage then bounces back to Elizabeth before she starts kindergarten, and continues for every year in between.

Ray is heard asking his daughter what she wants to be when she grows up in the heartwarming footage, as well as telling her that her parents love her.

“I have been interviewing my daughter on the first day of school since kindergarten. I did that interview for the last time today. Good luck in your senior year, Elizabeth,” he wrote, sharing the video on Facebook.

The footage was also posted on X, where it has been viewed more than 13 million times.

Up next

First look: Nokia release new Barbie-inspired flip phone

01:00

First look: Nokia release new Barbie-inspired flip phone

Adorable moment six-year-old with rare condition gets new heart

00:46

Adorable moment six-year-old with rare condition gets new heart

Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington

00:49

Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington

Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes

00:50

Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes

Editor’s Picks

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

07:01

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

06:12

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

More Editor’s Picks
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

02:17

How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

06:41

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Travel Smart

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

More Travel Smart
How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

News

August snow falls on Lake Tahoe ski resort for first time in 20 years

00:36

August snow falls on Lake Tahoe ski resort for first time in 20 years

Pregnant woman swept away by flash floods rescued by air force airmen

00:52

Pregnant woman swept away by flash floods rescued by air force airmen

Florida trooper stops wrong-way DUI driver in middle of highway

01:24

Florida trooper stops wrong-way DUI driver in middle of highway

Armed police chase suspect through customers in Walmart

00:40

Armed police chase suspect through customers in Walmart

More News
Pro-Palestine protest interrupts first day of Cornell semester

00:45

Pro-Palestine protest interrupts first day of Cornell semester

Tanni Grey-Thompson ‘crawled off train’ at London King’s Cross

00:59

Tanni Grey-Thompson ‘crawled off train’ at London King’s Cross

Starmer warns ‘things worse than ever imagined’

00:33

Starmer warns ‘things worse than ever imagined’

Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of ramming ship in South China Sea

00:43

Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of ramming ship in South China Sea

Sport

WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63

01:45

WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63

David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him

00:56

David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him

Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool

00:39

Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death

00:50

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death

More Sport
Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first conference as England manager

00:55

Watch: Sven-Goran Eriksson’s first conference as England manager

Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’

01:43

Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update after training setback

00:42

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update after training setback

Olympian Lynn Williams reveals how she broke gold medal partying

01:59

Olympian Lynn Williams reveals how she broke gold medal partying

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Singer Scotty McCreery stops show after man hits woman in crowd

01:14

Singer Scotty McCreery stops show after man hits woman in crowd

Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene teases character’s return

00:19

Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene teases character’s return

All the times Noel and Liam Gallagher shut down Oasis reunion rumours

02:38

All the times Noel and Liam Gallagher shut down Oasis reunion rumours

Amy Dowden breaks down over troll abuse in hospital bed

01:07

Amy Dowden breaks down over troll abuse in hospital bed

More Culture
Matty Healy urges Oasis to ‘grow up’ and reunite in resurfaced clip

00:51

Matty Healy urges Oasis to ‘grow up’ and reunite in resurfaced clip

Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher mend rift

01:33

Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher mend rift

Liam Gallagher appears to look furiously at Noel during 2009 Oasis gig

01:28

Liam Gallagher appears to look furiously at Noel during 2009 Oasis gig

Demand for Oasis tickets will ‘absolutely dwarf’ that of Taylor Swift

00:17

Demand for Oasis tickets will ‘absolutely dwarf’ that of Taylor Swift

Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

01:36

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

00:42

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

01:26

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

00:32

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

More Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

00:31

Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

02:00

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

00:40

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver

00:58

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver