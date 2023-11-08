Watch: 10-foot long alligator relaxes on Florida beach metres away from bystander

A 10ft-long alligator was filmed lying on a beach in Florida metres away from a bystander.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) shared footage on Tuesday, 7 November, of the huge reptile appearing to relax on the sand in Boca Grande.

“This guy was successfully relocated via [the] Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the assistance of Team LCSO and Boca Grande Fire Department,” the department said.

“Look at us giving a whole new meaning to see you later alligator,” they added.