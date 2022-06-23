Elephant cools off with firefighter's hose

An elephant at a zoo in Florida kept cool during sweltering temperatures with help from some firefighter friends.

Eleven-year-old Ardy, who lives at Zoo Miami, enjoyed a summer shower thanks to a hosing down from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Firefighters worked with the zoo on a community day to teach visitors about elephants.

“Enrichment sessions like this provide a fun mental and physical stimulation for the animals,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

This video shows zoo keepers and firefighters holding the hose above Ardy to cool him down.

