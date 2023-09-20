Emmanuel Macron has welcomed King Charles III to France with a touching video tribute.

Charles originally intended to make the trip in March but was forced to postpone due to nationwide protests over unpopular pension reform.

His three-day state visit began on Wednesday 20 September and is meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp.

“You visited as a prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome,” Mr Macron tweeted the morning of his arrival, alongside a short video recounting some of Charles’ previous visits.

Queen Camilla has made the trip to France alongside her husband.