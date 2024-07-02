Independent TV
Elec-SHUNNED: An alternative July events guide for the politically fatigued
While the upcoming general election is a significant event for democracy, not everyone is eagerly awaiting July 4. The Independent has explored the breadth of Britain to uncover a host of exciting events and releases set to captivate the public.
In the realm of sports, anticipation is mounting for the Euro quarter-finals, with England set to face Switzerland on Saturday, July 6, at 5pm.
For music enthusiasts, the BST Open House in Hyde Park is a must-visit. Starting July 1, this vibrant event features a delightful mix of free activities, including arts and crafts, street food, and live performances.
Watch our comprehensive round-up for a diverse array of activities happening near you.
