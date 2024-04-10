‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook reveals first meal he ate after landing back in UK

Russ Cook has revealed the first meal he ate upon landing back in the UK, after completing his gruelling challenge to run the length of Africa.

Nicknamed the “Hardest Geezer”, he crossed the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday 7 April.

He spent 352 days taking on the mammoth effort, which has seen him cover more than 16,000km, take over 19 million steps and pass through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

“I got straight off the plane yesterday - sausage roll, double cheeseburger, pizza, ice cream - all in one go,” Cook said, revealing his first meal back on home soil.

Good Morning Britain hosts Kate Garraway and Ed Balls then presented him with a special box of treats from Greggs.