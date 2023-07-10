Hayley Atwell has revealed the “mad” method she used to adopt to fend off unwanted male attention in nightclubs.

The Mission Impossible actor said: “I used to do really ugly, intense dancing [...] that was totally out of rhythm, and almost like I was manically into them. And it would last like 10 seconds before they usually backed down.”

Atwell also discussed how she collaborated with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to build her character, as well as stunt and combat training for the film.