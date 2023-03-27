Thieving hermit crab attempts to steal another’s shell

A thieving hermit crab was caught on camera trying to steal the shell of a fellow crustacean.

The marine creatures use sea shells to protect their soft tails, as they do not have a hard exoskeleton all over their bodies.

Their curled tail enables them to fit inside their shelters.

The species has been known to take the shells of other crabs for a more snug-fitting home.

On other occasions, hermit crabs will form a line to see which of them fits a shell the best.

