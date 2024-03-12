Hilary Duff’s husband undergoes vasectomy as couple prepare to welcome third child

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma revealed he was getting a vasectomy on Monday 11 March, while Duff is currently pregnant with their third child.

The musician, 36, documented the day of his procedure on social media, sharing a special shout-out to his “hot nurse” Duff, who accompanied him throughout the day.

“It’s vasectomy day!!!” Koma captioned one photo, before sharing another photo of himself in scrubs.

He then followed up with a post-procedure selfie, captioning the photo: “It’s honestly not bad at all. Like better than going to the dentist for sure.”

In December, Duff and Koma revealed they were expecting another child.

They already have two daughters, Banks and Mae, while Duff is also a parent to son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.