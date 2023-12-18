How To Wrap The Perfect Christmas Present According To An Expert

A gift-wrapping expert has given away the secret of how to wrap the perfect present in 30 seconds.

Professional gift wrapper Louise Lewis showed viewers how to smash their Christmas wrapping on This Morning today, 18 December.

True to her word, she flawlessly wrapped a present in under 30 seconds.

She advises using a piece of ribbon like a ruler to measure your gift, then cut your roll of paper to the size of the measured ribbon.

Doing this can vastly reduce the amount of paper usually wasted in the wrapping process.