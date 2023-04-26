Watch: Thousands of sheep herded along Idaho highway

Drone footage captures thousands of sheep being herded across an Idaho highway.

As many as 2,600 lambs and ewes were involved in the crossing in Eagle, with local news reporting that the animals would make their way to the Table Rock area over the coming days, reaching fresh pasture.

Crowds of people gathered to view the spectacle and the local tradition even has its own festival.

The drone footage was captured and shared by Life on the Range, an educational project showcasing stories about the ever-changing landscape of ranching.

