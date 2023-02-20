Man with world’s longest tongue paints Holly and Phil on This Morning

A man with the world’s longest tongue has painted a picture of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby using his unusual feature.

Nick Stoeberl, 33, who has previously painted an image of the Mona Lisa, wrapped his tongue in cling film to paint a portrait of the hosts live on This Morning.

The Californian artist’s tongue broke a Guinness World Record, measuring 3.97 inches (10.1cm).

According to the University of Edinburgh’s dental school, the mean average tongue length is 3.3 inches (8.5cm) for men and 3.1 inches (7.9cm) for women.

